Detectives need help identifying the man who stole a Kobalt Power Driver from the Old Fort Parkway Lowe’s on July 7.

The man stood in the return line acting as if was returning the item before exiting the store. He left the business in a black Nissan Armada, possibly with an Alabama tag.

If you have any information as to the identity of this individual and where he can be located, please contact Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507 or email [email protected]

MORE CRIME NEWS