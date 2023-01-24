Suspect Steals Employee’s Purse From Murfreesboro Business

From Murfreesboro Police January 23, 2023

Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a theft case.

On Jan. 16, an unidentified man stole an employee’s purse from the breakroom of The Social Chair at The Fountains at Gateway on Medical Center Pkwy.

After stealing the Prada purse, containing the victim’s ID, debit and credit cards, and cash, the individual left the area walking towards Medical Center Pkwy.

If you know who this is, please get in touch with Detective Christopher Paté at 629-201-5616.