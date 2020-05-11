Suspect Steals Bic Lighters From Smyrna Circle K

SMYRNA, Tennessee— Smyrna Police Department is asking for assistance with a theft.

On May 5, 2020, at approximately 3:40 a.m., a suspect stole several hundred dollars’ worth of Bic lighters from Circle K, located at 1880 Almaville Road in Smyrna. The suspect was a black male, possibly between the ages of 35 and 45 years old, and bald. He was wearing a dark blue, short sleeved t-shirt, dark navy work pants, and lighter colored boots or shoes. The suspect was driving an older model, white 4-door sedan with a sunroof. The driver’s door may not open as the suspect entered the vehicle from the passenger side and climbed to the driver’s seat.

Anyone who has information regarding the identification or location of this suspect is asked to contact Detective Steve Martin with the Smyrna Police Department, 615-267-5432 or steve.martin@townofsmyrna.org.

