MPD needs help identifying the man who robbed the Dollar General on Medical Center Pkwy at gunpoint on September 8, 2020.

The suspect pointed a handgun at two employees demanding they open the cash register. The clerks complied. The individual grabbed the cash fled the scene on foot towards Memorial Blvd.

If you have any information that can help solve this case, please contact Detective Albert Miles, III at 629-201-5513 or email [email protected].

MORE CRIME NEWS