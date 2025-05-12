Suspect Killed, Officer Injured in Shootout on Nashville Bridge

UPDATE: Officer Clayton Lewis, a 9-year MNPD veteran, is being treated at the hospital for a graze wound to his leg. He is expected to be discharged today. The gunman, Tadarius Hunt, 29, has died.

May 12, 2025 – A man wanted for attempted murder was critically injured during an exchange of gunfire with Metro Nashville Police Department officers on the Division Street Bridge.

According to MNPD, the suspect fired at officers, prompting them to return fire. One officer sustained a graze wound to the leg and is expected to recover. The suspect, who was armed with a semi-automatic pistol, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities say the incident unfolded as officers attempted to take the man into custody on outstanding warrants. The investigation remains active.

