Suspect Committed a Robbery and Assault Against Elderly Couple

Do you recognize this individual?

On 11/14/20, the individual pictured committed a Robbery, Assault and Theft against an elderly couple outside a Dollar General location in Smyrna. This suspect forcibly took the victim’s purse from her. When the victim’s husband attempted to intervene, the suspect assaulted him, causing him to require medical attention. She then used the victim’s debit card to withdraw money from their bank account.

The suspect is described as possibly a Hispanic female. She was in the company of a white male and a white female (driving the suspect vehicle). They were all seen leaving in a small silver SUV, possibly a Nissan Rogue.

If anyone can identify this woman or has any information about this crime, please contact Detective Jason Anderson at 615.267.5433 or [email protected]