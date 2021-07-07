Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

A passenger allegedly carrying illegal drugs jumped from a car during a traffic stop, dropped a handgun and retrieved it while darting across Interstate 24, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s sergeant said.

John Hicks, 29, of Bethpage, Tenn., ran across both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the interstate about 4:45 p.m. June 27 near the Interstate 840 exit, said Sgt. Kyle Frazier.

Frazier said he and Deputy Brad Harwell apprehended the suspect who was sitting in the grassy area near the I-840 on ramp holding the pistol in his hand near to his head.

They were joined by a Smyrna Police Officer Andrew Tucker while talking with Hicks.

“The suspect eventually dropped the firearm and was taken in to custody,” Frazier reported. “On the suspect’s person was a fanny pack containing multiple narcotics and drug paraphernalia, two cell phones and various other items.”

Emergency Medical Services paramedics evaluated Hicks and released him.

While Frazier and Harwell were dealing with Hicks, Cpl. William Travis and Deputy Chris Danckwerth checked the car with an odor of marijuana. Travis found baggies of marijuana and methamphetamine.

A check found Hicks was wanted by Smyrna Police and Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. Hicks is a convicted felon.

Detectives and patrol deputies inventoried the illegal drugs.

Frazier charged Hicks with:

Four counts of felony possession of Schedule I drugs LSD, heroin, mushrooms and Ecstasy.

Two counts of felony possession of Schedule II drugs methamphetamine and Fentanyl.

Two counts of felony possession of Schedule III drugs Suboxone and Gabapentin.

One count of felony possession of Schedule IV drug Xanax.

One count of felony possession of marijuana.

Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.

Criminal impersonation and evading arrest.

Hicks was wanted by Smyrna Police for felony possession of marijuana, possession of schedule II drugs for resale, possession of Schedule I drugs for resale, possession of a weapon while committing a felony, unlawful possession of a weapon and evading arrest. A hearing is set July 8 in General Sessions Court.

He is being held on $117,000 bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention. A hearing is set Sept. 13 in General Sessions Court.

MORE CRIME NEWS