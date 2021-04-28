Suspect Buys $8.5K Mower With Another Person's Credit Card

Detectives need assistance in identifying and locating an unknown male who fraudulently purchased a Scag brand zero-turn mower for $8,550.63 from Hooper Power Equipment, 418 S. Front St., using another person’s credit card information on March 3, 2021.

The man then had a towing company haul the zero-turn mower to a local storage facility.

On March 4, the person of interest had another towing company haul the mower to a storage facility in Lebanon.

On March 5, a man using the name, “Thomas Johnson” removed the mower from the storage facility. The pickup had a TN tag, but the number is unreadable in the photo.

If you have any information about who this man is, please contact Detective Wes Hall at 629-201-5611 or send tips to [email protected]

