MPD detectives need help identifying the man who attempted to steal a cart of merchandise, worth $1,543.13, from Lowe’s on Old Fort Parkway on November 27, 2020.

A loss prevention employee stopped the man at the doorway of the store. He left the cart and fled the business in a black 2000’s model Chevy Suburban, with an out-of-state license plate. A female was waiting inside.

If you have any information on the identity of this person, please contact Detective David Harrison at 629-201-5506.