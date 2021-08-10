The Smyrna Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual.
On July 31, 2021, at approximately 4am, the individual pictured attempted to steal merchandise from Speedway Market, located on Tridon Drive in Smyrna. When confronted by the employee, the man became aggressive and threatened to harm the employee.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Steve Martin, 615-267-5432 or [email protected].
