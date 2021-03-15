Suspect Arrested in Friday Night Fatal Shooting in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – A man was charged with killing a Murfreesboro man and endangering the lives of other people while trying to flee police Friday night, a Murfreesboro Police detective said.

Shooting victim Carlos Vazquez, 26, of Murfreesboro, was shot multiple times at the corner of Sevier Street and University Street around 6:17 p.m. Friday, said Detective Sgt. James Abbott. Vazquez later died from his injuries.

A woman was grazed by a bullet during the gunfire, the detective said.

Suspect Markeace Perkins, 25, is charged with first-degree murder of Vazquez and attempted murder of the woman grazed by a bullet.

After the shooting, officers tried to stop Perkins who was in a stolen vehicle, but he refused and allegedly stole another vehicle while trying to escape. Perkins allegedly attempted to steal a third vehicle before being arrested.

He was accused of hitting four other drivers while attempting to get away. None of the drivers were injured.

Perkins was taken into custody after going airborne and crashing down an embankment at the corner of Middle Tennessee and Samsonite boulevards. He suffered facial injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital, treated, and released, before being taken to jail.

Perkins was charged also with unlawful possession of a weapon while committing a felony, reckless endangerment, theft, and vandalism.

A second possible suspect is still on the run.

Anyone with information about the second suspect is urged to email [email protected]

Perkins remains in jail at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center without bond. He has a court hearing in Rutherford County General Sessions Court on August 10.

MORE CRIME NEWS