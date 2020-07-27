Murfreesboro, TN – An 18-year-old Murfreesboro resident was shot and found in the middle of Interstate 24 following a carjacking and kidnapping in Murfreesboro overnight. The suspect led a neighboring agency on a chase before crashing.

The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) was notified by Tennessee Highway Patrol after troopers found the male victim near mile marker 75 around 1:00 a.m. Monday morning, July 27. The victim is in stable condition. He was able to give Troopers a general area of where the incident happened before being taken to the hospital.

MPD officers responded to the 2300 block of Amber Glen Dr. where the carjacking and kidnapping allegedly occurred sometime after midnight. A be on the lookout or BOLO was issued for the victim’s vehicle, a white 2014 Ford F-150 crew cab pickup.

A Smyrna Police Department (SPD) officer stopped the vehicle for speeding. The driver took off and led SPD on a pursuit across the Rutherford/Davidson County line where it crashed.

Metro Nashville Police Department officers searched for the suspect and found him barricaded inside the bathroom at the Thornton’s on Bell Road and Eagle View Blvd. and made an arrest. MPD took custody of 24-year old Joshua Hallmon. Hallmon is facing attempted first-degree homicide, especially aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated robbery, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and criminal impersonation charges.

Hallmon remains behind bars at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $465,000 bond. A hearing is set Aug. 24 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.

The incident is under investigation by Criminal Investigation Division detectives. If you have any information that could be helpful in this case, please contact Detective Richard Presley at (629) 201-5615 or email [email protected]

