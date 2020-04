Shooting suspect, James E. Evans, III, 28, of Murfreesboro, has been arrested for the fatal shooting of Woodbury resident Stephen Lopez, Jr. in Murfreesboro Thursday, April 9.

Evans was served with a warrant for second-degree murder Sunday, April 12 and taken to the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

Evans remains in jail on an $85,000 bond.

A hearing is set in Rutherford County General Sessions Court to determine the source of his bond today, April 13.

