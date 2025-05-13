Suspect Arrested for Multiple Graffiti Vandalism Incidents

May 12, 2025 – Crime Analysis Unit analysts played a key role in assisting officers and detectives in arresting a man connected to a series of graffiti vandalism. The words “Dope,” “Doper,” “South,” and “AAB Crew” were spray-painted more than a dozen times at locations in the W. Northfield Boulevard and MTCS Road area.
A crime data analyst assisted the investigation by establishing a timeline of when the vandalism was occurring. An officer and a detective set up surveillance in the area. The detective observed 19-year-old Joshua Wiley Hearnes walking toward MTCS Road. Hearnes was detained and later charged with vandalism over $1,000.00.
Detectives don’t believe the graffiti was gang-related.
Hearnes was released on a $5,000 bond from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. A hearing is set for June 16 in General Sessions Court.
Source: Murfreesboro Police Department
