Suspect Arrested After Nashville Police Officer Shot on Donelson Pike

UPDATE: 4:25 pm – MNPD has identified the wounded officer as 4-year-veteran Donovan Coble.

Officer Donovan Coble, 33, a 4-year MNPD veteran, is in critical-stable condition with a gunshot wound to his side. He had responded to the area on a report of an armed man breaking into vehicles. pic.twitter.com/1ivEsBMkDj — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 1, 2023

UPDATE: 4:00 PM – The suspect was captured on Upshaw Drive.

Metro Nashville Police are searching for a man after an officer was injured during a shooting on June 1, 2023, according to police.

It happened at 560 Donelson Pike on Thursday afternoon.

The suspect is at large in the area of Clairidge Dr/Shacklett Dr off Donelson Pk. He may be wearing a dark gray T-shirt.

The officer is currently in critical condition.

Traffic is currently blocked while authorities lead an investigation.

I-40W has been reopened. Exit 216 for Donelson Pike remains closed. — Rebekah Hammonds (@RebekahTDOT) June 1, 2023

