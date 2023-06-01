Suspect Arrested After Nashville Police Officer Shot on Donelson Pike

Officer Donovan Coble
Officer Donovan Coble, Source- Metro Nashville Police Department

UPDATE: 4:25 pm – MNPD has identified the wounded officer as 4-year-veteran Donovan Coble.

UPDATE: 4:00 PM – The suspect was captured on Upshaw Drive.

Metro Nashville Police are searching for a man after an officer was injured during a shooting on June 1, 2023, according to police.

It happened at 560 Donelson Pike on Thursday afternoon.

Source-MNPD

The suspect is at large in the area of Clairidge Dr/Shacklett Dr off Donelson Pk. He may be wearing a dark gray T-shirt.

The officer is currently in critical condition.

Traffic is currently blocked while authorities lead an investigation.

