At 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, La Vergne Police personnel were alerted to a possible stolen vehicle entering La Vergne city limits. Officers soon located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop on Waldron Rd. at Ingram Blvd.

The driver then accelerated at a high rate of speed in an attempt to elude officers. A short pursuit ensued through the parking lots of three La Vergne businesses. The lead officer chose to terminate the pursuit due to the reckless actions of the driver of the stolen Chevy Silverado. Within a few minutes, the driver stopped the vehicle and fled on foot. He was seen by officers scaling a fence and entering the property of Bobcat of Nashville on Industrial Blvd.

A perimeter was quickly set up by officers. K9 Sgt. Powell and his K9 partner Mike entered the Bobcat property with another officer in an attempt to locate and apprehend the suspect. K9 Mike quickly alerted to the location of the suspect in a large dumpster on the property. He was ordered out and taken into custody. The suspect was identified as 43 year old Paul Hill of Nashville.

The stolen vehicle was recovered and numerous open alcohol containers and illegal contraband was located inside. A female in the passenger seat of the stolen vehicle was interviewed and released a short time later.

“This event was a great example of how valuable our K9 partners are to the agency and community,” says Chief Chip Davis. “Without the skill and training of our K9s and their handlers, suspects like the one arrested tonight might have escaped capture.”

The investigation is ongoing and pending charges are still to be determined.