Murfreesboro Police needs help identifying a person of interest in a theft case.

On March 18, an unidentified male entered Strike and Spare at the Stones River Town Centre and sat near the bowling lanes pretending to read a magazine.

A victim’s purse, containing a credit card, two debit cards, checkbook, house and car keys, was stolen.

The man left the business walking.

If you know this individual, please contact Detective Ray Worden at 629-201-5637 or email 0954@murfreesborotn.gov.