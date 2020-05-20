Detectives need help identifying the individual who is accused of breaking into at least two vehicles in the 1500 block of Destiny Drive on May 16, 2020. The suspect is capture on home surveillance video rummaging through vehicles. He stole a $200 Elzetta flashlight from one of the vehicles.

The individual was wearing turquoise pants, a gray hoodie (ABC on the front), a black face mask, short black dreads and is estimated to be around 5’11”.

If you know where police can identify this person, please contact Detective David Harrison at (629) 201-5506.

