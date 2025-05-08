Sushi by Boū Announces Collaboration with Happenstance Whiskey

Sushi by Boū is excited to announce a collaboration with Happenstance Whiskey, a Nashville-based, 100% women-owned and led, premium whiskey brand. The sushi bar and cocktail lounge, located inside Dream Nashville downtown, opened in early March and has been committed to strengthening community ties since opening. The new partnership with Happenstance Whiskey emphasizes not only Sushi by Boū’s dedication to collaborating with local brands but also highlights the power of supporting female entrepreneurship.

To celebrate the new partnership, Sushi by Boū will offer a specialty cocktail made with Happenstance whiskey, available exclusively at the Nashville location. The cocktail, Unyuzual Suspects, will be made of Happenstance Whiskey, Hennessy VS, mango puree, yuzu juice and vanilla extract. The unique blend promises to embody the essence of both brands, creating a memorable experience for Sushi by Boū guests. The cocktail will be available beginning April 29.

“We are excited to partner with Paige and the Happenstance team, to bring Boū Nashville guests a piece of home while they are exploring our unique sushi experience,” says Sushi by Boū’s Co-Founder and CEO, Erika London. “As a fellow women-founded business, I couldn’t think of a more fitting pairing for our omakase menu, than a cocktail made with Happenstance Whiskey.”

Erika is the visionary behind Sushi by Boū, a hospitality brand that transforms the omakase dining experience in stylish, high-energy settings. Erika has successfully expanded the brand into major markets across the U.S. and beyond, and has partnered with luxury hotels to create unique culinary experiences in compact spaces. Being a female founder, Erika advocates for women entrepreneurs and fosters community and inclusivity as core values of Sushi by Boū’s growth.

Paige Parker is the Founder and CEO of Happenstance Distilling Co., a Nashville-based, women-owned whiskey company. With 40% of whiskey drinkers being women, Paige aimed to create a brand that honors bourbon traditions while appealing to modern consumers.

The new partnership reflects both brands’ values and vision, showcasing the importance of collaboration in the female-owned business space. To book your reservation to try out the new Happenstance Whiskey cocktail at Sushi by Boū Nashville, visit www.sushibybou.com/locations/dream-nashville-tn.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email