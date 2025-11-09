Susan G. Komen to Host Evening with Trisha Yearwood

Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, announced it will host the second annual Band As One Nashville Concert for the Cure, headlined once again by country music icon Trisha Yearwood. The concert will take place on March 22, 2026, at a new location — The Opry House — bringing together artists, survivors, and supporters for an evening of songs, stories and solidarity for those impacted by breast cancer.

Following the success of the inaugural event that brought together some of the biggest names in music and raised over $700K for those impacted by breast cancer, this year will include even more surprises, heartfelt stories, and uplifting melodies to raise funds for those impacted by this disease.

“We are thrilled to bring Band As One Nashville to the iconic Opry House and continue working with a variety of passionate and talented artists to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer,” said Joshua Daniel, Senior Director of Entertainment Engagement and Events. “Last year’s event was a tremendous success, and we look forward to building on that momentum at one of the most legendary venues in country music.”

About every 12 minutes, one woman in the U.S. is expected to die from breast cancer. Experts say one-third of breast cancer deaths in the U.S. could be prevented with universal access to modern treatments. Funds raised at the Band As One Nashville Concert for the Cure will enable Komen to support research breakthroughs and patient care services, ultimately saving more lives and bringing us closer to cures for all breast cancers.

“I am excited to join with Susan G. Komen for another year to uplift the breast cancer community through music,” said Trisha Yearwood. “My favorite part of this event is spreading love throughout the evening, and I look forward to sharing the stage with other artists who are committed to this noble cause.”

Sponsors for the event include Rockstar Sponsors Woodhouse Spa Franklin and Patricia Nash, VIP Sponsor Shoals, and Opening Act Sponsor Keystone Financial Resources.

Tickets are available at www.komen.org/bandasone.

