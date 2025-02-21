Surveillance Footage Emerges in Nearly Year-Long Search of Sebastian Rogers

Sumner County authorities and investigators have released new surveillance footage in the ongoing search for Sebastian Rogers, according to FoxNashville.

BREAKING NEWS: NEW VIDEO IN THE CASE FOR MISSING TEEN SEBASTIAN ROGERS New surveillance video has been made public in the near year-long search for Sebastian Rogers, the boy with autism who went missing from his home in Sumner County, February 25th, of last year. pic.twitter.com/hbztyWfw6S — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) February 21, 2025

Steve Fischer, a private investigator assisting Sebastian’s mother, Katie Proudfoot, and her husband, Chris Proudfoot, revealed that the footage appears to capture a figure walking along Kellyn Lane, a street located one block away from the child’s residence.

According to Fischer, the timestamp on the video indicates it was recorded at 12:17 a.m. on the night Sebastian vanished.

The newly surfaced video is the latest development in a case that has left the community searching for answers as the one-year mark of Sebastian’s disappearance approaches.

Sebastian, a young boy with autism, disappeared nearly a year ago from his home on February 25, 2024.

