Surveillance Footage Emerges in Nearly Year-Long Search of Sebastian Rogers

Sumner County authorities and investigators have released new surveillance footage in the ongoing search for Sebastian Rogers, according to FoxNashville.

Steve Fischer, a private investigator assisting Sebastian’s mother, Katie Proudfoot, and her husband, Chris Proudfoot, revealed that the footage appears to capture a figure walking along Kellyn Lane, a street located one block away from the child’s residence.

According to Fischer, the timestamp on the video indicates it was recorded at 12:17 a.m. on the night Sebastian vanished.

The newly surfaced video is the latest development in a case that has left the community searching for answers as the one-year mark of Sebastian’s disappearance approaches.

Sebastian, a young boy with autism, disappeared nearly a year ago from his home on February 25, 2024.

