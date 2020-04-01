No evictions will be conducted until at least May 6 under a Tennessee Supreme Court order issued March 25.

The Supreme Court justices posted the order “given the increasing economic issues caused by this pandemic.”

Judges, clerks and court officials shall not take any action for evictions for failure to make rent, loan or other similar payments “absent extraordinary circumstances as determined by a judge.”

Supreme Court justices also encouraged judges to work with court clerks and law enforcement officers to “develop policies severely limiting or eliminating any new garnishments during this time.”