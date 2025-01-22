Superintendent of Metro Nashville Public Schools Issues Statement After Antioch HS Shooting

UPDATE – January 22, 2025 – 5:30pm: Dr. Adrienne Battle issued the following statement following the shooting at Antioch High School on January 22, 2025.

MNPS Families:

Today, we mourn the heartbreaking loss of two Antioch High School students in a tragic shooting incident. One student took their own life and the life of a peer, leaving our entire MNPS community grieving alongside their families and loved ones. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this unimaginable loss.

We are grateful for the swift response of Antioch High School staff, the Nashville Police Department, and the Nashville Fire Department, who acted quickly to ensure no additional harm. This tragedy remains under investigation, and we are committed to understanding how to prevent such incidents in the future.

Antioch High School will be closed for the rest of the week to allow time for grieving. Counselors and support staff will be available at all schools starting tomorrow to assist students and staff in need.

Safety is our highest priority. While we have implemented a range of measures, including security cameras and weapon detection software, shatter-resistant film, and partnerships with law enforcement, we continue to evaluate and enhance our strategies to create safe learning environments for all students.

Our schools are places of learning, growth, and community, and we remain committed to supporting all MNPS families during this difficult time.

Sincerely,

Dr. Adrienne Battle

Superintendent

Metro Nashville Public Schools

UPDATE: The 16-year-old girl who was fatally wounded in the cafeteria of Antioch High School this morning is identified as Josselin Corea Escalante. The 17-year-old shooter who killed himself is identified as Solomon Henderson, who was an active student at Antioch High School.

UPDATE: A 17-year-old male student fired multiple shots in the cafeteria at 11:09 a.m. Two students were wounded, one fatally (a female). The other student (a male) suffered a graze wound to the arm. The 17-year-old shot himself in the head and is deceased.

ORIGINAL: January 22, 2025 – Antioch High School is on a lockdown due to shots being fired inside the school building.

Metro Police are on the scene. According to Metro Police, two students were shot by another student. Their current condition is unknown.

Metro Schools say the person responsible for shooting is no longer a threat and students are currently gathered in the auditorium

This is an active crime scene and investigation.

Source: Metro Schools

