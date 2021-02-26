Sunrise Sober Living, LLC, has announced the opening of its second transitional living home location in Murfreesboro. The home, like the first location, is located in the Middle Tennessee State University area. It will provide additional local opportunities to provide help for men who are recovering from substance abuse or dependence. The first location opened in October of 2020.

“The need for a second location has not been surprising, because the demand for help in

our area is substantial. Things have been really fast-paced, but we’re really glad to have the chance to bring more help to the area,” said Brett Kauffman, the company founder and CEO.

Kauffman explains that Sunrise requires weekly random drug testing, mandatory 12-step

program participation, and basic lifestyle standards that encourage success in recovery.

“This model is about coming alongside men who want to get clean and change their futures—to find their way back to healthy living,” Kauffman said.

Sunrise can be found online at www.sunrisesoberhomes.com. Phone contact is at (615)

973-4914, and the email is [email protected]