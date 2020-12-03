Sunrise Sober Living, LLC, has announced the opening of a transitional living home in Murfreesboro. The home will provide a sober living environment in the Middle Tennessee State University area for up to ten men who are recovering from substance abuse or dependence.

“We provide a setting of encouragement and accountability. Sunrise is here to help men

find their way back to healthy living,” said Brett Kauffman, the company founder and CEO.

“We require weekly random drug testing, mandatory 12-step program participation, and basic lifestyle standards that encourage success in recovery.” Kauffman also notes that the home will have an onsite manager to oversee safety and living requirements.

1 of 3

Kauffman founded Sunrise Sober Living to provide more transitional living options for

men coming out of local recovery programs. He plans to begin work soon on a women’s facility also in Rutherford County.

Sunrise can be found online at www.sunrisesoberhomes.com.