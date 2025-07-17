Sumner County Man Indicted in Child Rape, Sexual Battery Case

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Joe Lamb on charges of Rape of a Child and Aggravated Sexual Battery following a recent indictment by a Sumner County Grand Jury.

The arrest was made Wednesday after an investigation led to formal charges.

Officials credited the bravery of the victim for coming forward, stating that the case would not have been possible without their courage. The Sheriff’s Office emphasized its commitment to supporting survivors and encouraged others to speak out, assuring the community that reports of abuse will be taken seriously.

Lamb is currently being held at the Sumner County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

