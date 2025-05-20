Summer Starts Here: Custom Courts for Every Game

Memorial Day is just around the corner and marks the unofficial kickoff to summer fun! If you’re looking for a way to keep your family active, entertained, and outdoors all season long, there’s no better investment than a custom game court from Happy Backyards. Whether it’s basketball, pickleball, tennis, or volleyball, these fully customizable courts bring endless entertainment right to your home.

For over 25 years, Happy Backyards has helped Middle Tennessee families create play spaces that inspire connection and adventure. With expert design, high-quality materials, and professional installation, they make it easy to turn your backyard into your favorite summer destination.

Customization Is the Name of the Game

No two families are alike, so why settle for a one-size-fits-all solution? At Happy Backyards, every game court is built with your specific needs in mind.

Want a full basketball court with custom logo work? Done. Need a compact multi-sport space that fits your backyard layout? No problem. Whether you’re thinking indoor or outdoor, single-sport or multi-use, the options are wide open.

With choices in surfacing, fencing, netting, lighting, and color schemes, you can design a space that reflects your family’s personality and keeps the good times rolling all year long.

Sports for Every Family Member

The beauty of a custom court is in its versatility. From high-energy games to low-impact fun, there’s something for everyone:

Basketball : Perfect for one-on-one matchups, casual free throws, or team play.

Pickleball : A fast-growing favorite that’s easy to learn and fun for all ages.

Tennis : Classic rally fun for players of all skill levels.

Volleyball : Set, spike, and dive into a game that gets everyone moving.

These courts unite the whole family, creating memories through active play and healthy competition.

Memorial Day and Beyond: Year-Round Value

While Memorial Day might kick off the season, your court will be a favorite gathering place year-round. Built with durable, weather-resistant materials, outdoor game courts are made to handle summer’s heat, fall’s chill, and everything in between. Plus, indoor court options let you keep the momentum going no matter the weather.

Want it ready by summer? Now is the perfect time to get started. With professional installation services available, you can skip the hassle and focus on the fun.

Why Families Choose Happy Backyards

There’s a reason Happy Backyards has been a trusted name in outdoor play since 1996. As a local, family-owned business, they know what matters most: safety, quality, and fun. Their custom game courts are built to last, and their team is with you every step of the way.

Already have a trampoline or playset from Happy Backyards? A custom court is the perfect addition to round out your backyard dream space.

Your Dream Court Awaits

If you’re ready to level up your outdoor space, Happy Backyards is here to help. Since 1996, they’ve been Middle Tennessee’s go-to destination for premium play equipment, including custom game courts, basketball hoops, trampolines, and playsets. As Nashville locals, they take pride in offering only the best products, ensuring families can play safely and spend more quality time together.

Visit the Cool Springs Galleria showroom near the Belk Outlet Store or browse online to get inspired. With professional installation and a wide range of customization options, your backyard court is just a few steps away from becoming reality.

HAPPY BACKYARDS – FRANKLIN

Location: 1800 Galleria BLVD. STE. 1015, Franklin, TN 37067

Phone: (615) 595-5582

Hours: Monday – Saturday:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Closed Sundays

