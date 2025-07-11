Summer Slam: Set Up the Ultimate Backyard Basketball Court

School’s out, the sun is shining, and it’s time to make the most of every minute outdoors. There’s no better way to keep the kids moving and the whole family engaged than by turning your backyard into a personal basketball zone. With premium hoops, customizable court options, and expert installation from Happy Backyards, summer fun is just a few steps—and a few shots—away.

Whether you’re working with a small driveway or a full backyard court setup, Happy Backyards has the perfect game plan to bring your vision to life.

What You’ll Learn in This Article

Discover the benefits of adding a backyard basketball court to keep your family active all summer.

Explore PROformance hoops and other high-quality basketball systems for residential use.

Learn how to customize your court with SnapSports surfaces, accessories, and professional installation.

Why a Home Basketball Court Is a Game-Changer

There’s something special about having a court just steps away from your back door. A residential basketball setup offers more than just convenience—it’s a space where kids can build confidence, burn energy, and develop teamwork skills, all while staying active and outdoors.

From friendly shootarounds to one-on-one matchups and driveway tournaments, a home court creates opportunities for connection, play, and plenty of slam dunks. Plus, no screens in sight!

Pick Your Hoop: PROformance Delivers on Quality

When it comes to hoops, not all systems are created equal. Happy Backyards recommends PROformance hoops—a top-tier choice for families who want a pro-style experience at home. These hoops are built to last and play like the real deal, with features like:

Tempered glass backboards for an authentic rebound

Adjustable height systems are perfect for all ages and skill levels

Breakaway rims for safety and smooth shooting

Rust-resistant materials to withstand the summer heat and weather

Happy Backyards also carries Goalrilla hoops, another trusted brand that delivers durability and performance. No matter your choice, you’re getting quality supporting years of backyard basketball action.

Design the Court That Fits Your Space

Every backyard is different, and Happy Backyards knows how to make the most of yours. Whether you’re working with a driveway or an open yard, their team can help you plan a custom setup that fits your layout and goals.

Choose from layouts like half courts, free-throw lanes, or complete keys

Add vibrant court markings and logos for a personal touch

Ask about SnapSports court surfaces for a durable, slip-resistant foundation—available for both indoor and outdoor use

From first bounce to final buzzer, it’s all about creating a space that works for your family.

Accessorize for All-Day Play

Want to level up your court? Happy Backyards offers accessories that make playing easier, safer, and even more fun:

Yard Guard containment nets to keep the ball in play and protect landscaping

Court lighting to extend games into the evening

Custom logos or court lines to create a polished look

It’s the little details that make your court truly your own.

Stress-Free Installation from Happy Backyards

Building a backyard court might seem like a big project, but with Happy Backyards, it’s a breeze. Their team of experienced installers handles everything from delivery to setup, ensuring your hoop or custom court is safe, level, and ready for action. They’ve worked with yards of every shape and size, and they’ll help you create a setup that your family can enjoy for years to come.

Your Summer Slam Starts Here

If you’re ready to upgrade your outdoor space, Happy Backyards is here to help. Since 1996, they’ve been Middle Tennessee’s trusted destination for premium backyard fun—including custom game courts, PROformance and Goalrilla basketball hoops, trampolines, and playsets. As a local, family-owned business, they take pride in offering the best products and services for families who love to play.

Visit the Cool Springs Galleria showroom near the Belk Outlet Store or browse online to explore your options. With professional installation and a 4th of July Sale happening all month, now’s the perfect time to bring the court home.

HAPPY BACKYARDS – FRANKLIN

Location: 1800 Galleria BLVD. STE. 1015, Franklin, TN 37067

Phone: (615) 595-5582

Hours: Monday – Saturday:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Closed Sundays

