Subway Unveils All-New Footlong Dippers for $3

June 18, 2024 – Subway® is fueling America’s love for all things Footlong with the debut of all-new Footlong Dippers, available at restaurants nationwide. These hot, cheesy and craveable footlong snacks join the wildly popular Sidekicks menu at the irresistible price of $3*.

Footlong Dippers are served hot, swirling melted cheese and meat and rolled in Subway’s soft and bubbly lavash-style flatbread. Three mouthwatering varieties – Pepperoni & Cheese, Chicken & Cheese and Double Cheese – are served with one of Subway’s 11 signature sauces, like Honey Mustard, Creamy Sriracha or tangy Peppercorn Ranch. Footlong fans can choose their own flavor adventure and try all 33 sauce and dipper combinations to find the dip that hits.

“Subway’s all-new Dippers embody the changes Subway has made over the past few years by elevating our food and guest experience to better meet the needs of today’s diner – balancing their love for the iconic footlong alongside our commitment to convenience, crave and value,” said Doug Fry, President of Subway North America. “Our guests devoured nearly 30 million Sidekicks since their debut in January and they will find all 33 flavor combinations of Dippers for $3* to be equally irresistible.”

Dippers are the summer blockbuster sequel to Subway’s Sidekicks menu, joining the instant classic Footlong Cookie, Auntie Anne’s® Footlong Pretzel and Cinnabon® Footlong Churro. Subway’s third major menu refresh this year follows the launch of Sidekicks in January and all-new signature wraps in April with a hearty new lavash-style flatbread also showcased in Dippers.

With Dippers, Subway now has a footlong for every eating occasion and every budget. From footlong subs to cookies, churros, pretzels and now Dippers, the brand continues to build on 60 years of footlong expertise, with even more innovation to look forward to later this year. Let the summer of footlongs begin!

To order Footlong Dippers for pickup or delivery** and learn more about Subway’s latest menu updates, visit your local Subway, Subway.com or the Subway App.

*Prices and participation may vary. Prices higher in AK, HI, & CA. Check your app for pricing. Plus tax. Addt’l fees may apply on delivery orders.

**Subway® Delivery available in select areas. Delivery fees, service fees, and minimum order requirement may apply. See Subway® Delivery FAQ for additional details.

Source: Subway

