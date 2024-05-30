Subway’s Footlong Cookie Returns to Restaurants Nationwide

After months of incredible demand, Subway® announced the triumphant return of its Footlong Cookie to restaurants across the country, Subway.com and the Subway App. First unveiled in January and headlining Subway’s Sidekicks menu of footlong snacks, the Footlong Cookie is packed with gooey chocolate chips, served warm and available for $5.*

Subway’s Footlong Cookie comeback is a much-needed morale booster. According to a recent nationwide survey, the return of Subway’s Footlong Cookie is perking up Americans – alongside playing with puppies. 70% of respondents said that eating a Footlong Cookie will brighten their day, stacking up just behind the 89% that are tail wagging for puppy cuddles. Younger Americans felt even more uplifted by Subway’s footlong snacking news, with 75% of millennials and 77% of Gen Z respondents saying the return of the Footlong Cookie will brighten their day.

To order a Footlong Cookie for pickup or delivery** and learn more about Subway’s latest menu updates, visit Subway.com or the Subway App.

