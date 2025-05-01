Subway Makes Mealtime Easy with the Return of $6.99 Any Footlong

Whether cramming for finals or prepping for a beach vacation, spring can stretch your bandwidth and budget – and Subway is stepping in to make dining decisions even easier with the return of $6.99 Any Footlong all month long.

From May 1-31, Subway fans can once again get any and every footlong for just $6.99, simply by using code 699FL on the Subway app or Subway.com *. That means access to Subway’s entire menu of footlong subs, piled high with freshly sliced deli meats, crisp veggies, mouthwatering toppings and 12 flavor-packed signature sauces – all coming together to build a great sandwich for just $6.99.

The return of this deal underscores Subway’s legacy of serving great-tasting subs at a great value without sacrifice. Beyond just a low price, guests can create the perfect footlong or choose from any of Subway’s 30 signature and chef-crafted sandwiches – deli classics, chicken, Italianos and savory steak – all packed with Subway’s freshly prepared, fan-favorite ingredients.

While this limited-time offer runs through May 31, fans can always enjoy exclusive offers and rewards year-round by joining the Subway MVP Rewards program**.

To learn more about the deal and claim your $6.99 footlong, visit the Subway app or Subway.com .

Source: Restaurant News

