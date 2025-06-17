Subway Heats up Summer Forecast with $1 Footlongs

June 11, 2025 – As temperatures heat up across the country, so are the summer savings at Subway with an all-new deal exclusively for Subway MVP Rewards members: buy one footlong and get another for just $1*. From June 12-30, guests can use promo code BOGO1 on the Subway app or Subway.com to save on chef-crafted subs or create their own sandwich masterpiece on freshly-baked bread – all packed with freshly sliced deli meats, savory steak, juicy chicken, hand-chopped veggies and finished with one of Subway’s 11 signature sauces.

The Subway MVP Rewards program is designed for those who crave affordability, quality and convenience. and remains the best way to enjoy exclusive offers and year-round rewards.** To learn more about this limited-time offer and experience the quality that keeps fans coming back, visit the Subway app or Subway.com.

About Subway® Restaurants

As the global sandwich leader, Subway serves freshly made sandwiches at a great value to millions of guests around the world in nearly 37,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by a network of thousands of dedicated Subway franchisees who are passionate about consistently delivering a high-quality, convenient guest experience and contributing positively to their local communities.

