Subway Debuts an All-New OREO Footlong Cookie

Subway® continues to celebrate another year of keeping it fresh with a first-of-its-kind, footlong-sized collaboration to create the OREO® Footlong Cookie. Since their debut, Americans have enjoyed over 13 million Subway Footlong Cookies, quickly making them a fan-favorite and inspiring the OREO cookie collaboration – bringing together the ooey, gooey indulgence of a Subway Footlong Cookie with the iconic flavors of an OREO cookie for a one-of-a-kind treat.

Like Subway’s Footlong Chocolate Chip, the OREO Footlong Cookie is served warm and ready to share. Inspired by the iconic sandwich cookie, the cookie starts with Subway’s decadent chocolate cookie dough, and OREO cookie pieces, topped with sweet vanilla cream and finished with even more OREO cookie pieces.

Whether dunking, sharing or pairing with your favorite sub, Subway’s latest Footlong Cookie captures the essence of OREO cookies, reimagined by the experts in all things footlong. The OREO Footlong Cookie is available now nationwide for a limited time through the Subway app, Subway.com or your nearest participating Subway restaurant.

Source: Restaurant News

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email