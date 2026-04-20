Subway Celebrates Lyrid Meteor Shower With Two Protein Pockets for $6

Subway is marking the peak of the 2026 Lyrid Meteor Shower on April 21 with a limited-time deal: two Protein Pockets for just $6 when ordered through the Subway app or online using code 246MEATIER. The promotion is valid only on April 21 at participating U.S. restaurants. More Eat & Drink News

What Are Subway’s Protein Pockets?

Subway’s Protein Pockets are tortilla-wrapped sandwiches delivering more than 20g of protein each. They feature freshly sliced meats, hand-chopped vegetables, and fan-favorite sauces. Two Protein Pockets together provide approximately 40g of protein for $6.

How to Get Two Subway Protein Pockets for $6

Customers can redeem the deal by ordering through the Subway app or Subway.com and entering promo code 246MEATIER at checkout. The offer can also be requested in person from a Sandwich Artist at participating locations. The deal is valid for one use per order, cannot be combined with other offers, and applies only on April 21, 2026.

What Is the Lyrid Meteorite Contest?

Beyond the food deal, Subway is running a separate sweepstakes tied to actual Lyrid meteorite discoveries. The first person to find a Lyrid meteorite and submit proof at ifoundameatier.com will be entered for a chance to win free Subway for a year, awarded as $2,600 in Subway gift cards. The contest opens April 16 and runs through April 25, 2026, with validation accepted through October 27, 2026, or until the first confirmed find — whichever comes first.

When Is the 2026 Lyrid Meteor Shower?

The Lyrid Meteor Shower peaks annually in late April. In 2026, the peak falls on April 21. Recent fireball sightings across multiple states, from California to New Jersey, have heightened interest in this year’s event among amateur meteor hunters and astronomy enthusiasts.

Source: Subway

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