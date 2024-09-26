Subway Celebrates A Year of MVP Rewards Savings and Unique Guest Perks

Subway is celebrating a year of more points, subs and perks through its MVP Rewards that creates a best-in-class guest loyalty program for Subway fans. Since its launch in September 2023, millions of fans have saved across the entire menu and unlocked an even more rewarding Subway experience through exclusive offers, Subway Cash, birthday rewards, limited-edition merch and one-of-a-kind prizes.

With more rewards and more points earned per dollar, MVP Rewards members have earned more than $80 million in Subway Cash* to save on their favorite sandwiches, snacks and sides. Members are also cashing in on other benefits, depending on status tier, including free chips Fridays and birthday rewards like a free six-inch sub, cookie and drink.**

“Today’s guests are craving value, convenience and personalization, and our refreshed MVP Rewards program is designed to deliver exactly that,” said Mike Kappitt, Chief Operating & Insights Officer, Subway. “By leaning into digital innovation through our app and other channels, we’re ensuring our loyal fans are getting quality and quantity at an everyday price point.”

Super-Sized Chance to Win

MVP Rewards is offering more value with a chance to win big in a multi-prize sweepstakes. Starting October 3 through December 13, members can visit FootlongSeason.com and play an interactive menu matching game with daily prizes – like bonus MVP Rewards points and Subway swag – as well as chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, in partnership with Frito-Lay, free Subway for a year, or a behind-the-scenes tour and trip to Subway’s Innovation Center in Miami.***

MVP Rewards members can earn up to 10 contest entries per day by simply enjoying their favorite subs and sides: every footlong ordered grants one entry and adding chips to orders over $5 adds two more bonus entries.

Fans can sign up for Subway MVP Rewards on the Subway app or by entering their phone number at the register when dining in restaurant. Now through September 30, all new members will instantly earn 400 bonus points at sign-up.**** For a complete overview of Subway MVP Rewards and Subway’s new loyalty program benefits, visit Subway.com/rewards.

Subway® MVP Rewards available at participating restaurants. Points may not be earned on third-party delivery orders, ezCater catering orders, or purchases of gift cards.

* Redeem 400 points for $2 Subway® Cash. Subway® Cash only redeemable at participating Subway® restaurants. No cash value.

** Birthday rewards vary by membership tier. See Subway.com/rewards for more information.

*** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 U.S. (D.C.) 18 AND OLDER & A SUBWAY® MVP REWARDS MEMBER AT THE TIME OF ENTRY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Promotion ends 12/13/24. For Official Rules, free entry, prize descriptions and odds disclosure, visit footlongseason.com. Sponsor: Sponsor: Subway Franchisee Advertising Fund Trust Ltd., 1 Corporate Drive, Suite 1000, Shelton, CT 06484.

The NFL Entities shall have no liability or responsibility for any claim arising in connection with participation in this Sweepstakes or any prize awarded. The NFL Entities have not offered or sponsored this Promotion in any way.

**** New members only. No purchase necessary. Bonus points will be automatically added to your Subway® MVP Rewards account. Points may take up to 72 hours to appear in account.

Source: Restaurant News

