Subway® Announces Its First Holiday Footlong Cookie

MIAMI, Oct. 24, 2024 – Subway officially kicks off the holiday season with the ultimate cookie lovers’ gift: the Double Chocolate Peppermint Footlong Cookie – an anticipated follow-up to its beloved Footlong Chocolate Chip Cookie. Sweet-toothed fans must act fast to get a bite, since the seasonal flavor is only available for a limited time.

Whether someone is on the naughty or nice list, the new Double Chocolate Peppermint Footlong Cookie is bursting with merry-mint to spread holiday cheer. The rich, chocolatey recipe starts with Subway’s Double Chocolate Cookie dough, loaded with chocolate and white chips, then swirled with peppermint extract and topped with red and white candy cane pieces. Like the original footlong cookie, the new festive flavor is served warm, bringing delightful holiday flavors to every gooey bite.

The Double Chocolate Peppermint Footlong Cookie is Subway’s latest footlong innovation and the second footlong cookie on its menu of snacks priced at $5 and under.* The seasonal sweet treat also comes in footlong-sized holiday packaging, perfect for gifting to family and friends.

The Double Chocolate Peppermint Footlong Cookie is available nationwide from November 1 through December 31, while supplies last. To order the new footlong cookie, visit Subway.com, the Subway App or a local Subway restaurant.

*Footlong cookie prices and participation vary. Prices higher in AK, HI, & CA. Check your app for pricing.

Source: Subway

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email