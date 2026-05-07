Subway Adds Poppi Prebiotic Soda to Menus Nationwide

Subway is expanding its beverage lineup with the addition of poppi prebiotic sodas, now available at restaurants across the country. The chain is rolling out two of poppi’s best-selling flavors — Strawberry Lemon and Orange — each containing 5 grams of sugar and made with prebiotic ingredients. Prices may vary by location. More Eat & Drink News

What Is Poppi Prebiotic Soda?

Poppi is a better-for-you soda brand crafted with prebiotics and real ingredients. Since launching in 2020, poppi has sold more than a billion cans, making it one of the fastest-growing names in the functional beverage space. The brand’s focus on gut-friendly ingredients and low sugar content aligns closely with Subway’s broader menu philosophy.

Which Poppi Flavors Are Available at Subway?

Subway is launching poppi in two flavors:

Strawberry Lemon

Orange

Both options contain 5 grams of sugar per can and are designed to complement Subway’s lineup of better-for-you menu items.

How Can Customers Get a Free Poppi at Subway?

Sub Club loyalty members can redeem a free can of poppi with the purchase of any footlong or six-inch sandwich on May 7, 2026. No promo code is required — the offer is available directly through the Subway app at checkout or at participating locations. Customers can download the latest Subway app or visit Subway.com to sign up for Sub Club and access the offer.

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