Studio Tenn Launches Single Ticket Sales for 15th Season

Studio Tenn is thrilled to announce that single-show tickets for its highly anticipated 2024-25 “Rockin’ Retro” season are now on sale. As the theatre group celebrates its 15th anniversary, excitement is building for a milestone season that promises to deliver five dynamic productions, each infused with Studio Tenn’s signature flair and a nostalgic twist.

Since the opening of the Turner Theater at The Factory in Franklin (230 Franklin Road Franklin) in October 2023, Studio Tenn has experienced a remarkable surge in popularity. The 2024-25 season lineup offers something for everyone, and with demand expected to be high, theatre enthusiasts are encouraged to secure their tickets early.

The season kicks off on October 10 with “Little Shop of Horrors,” followed by the holiday favorite “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas,” featuring the same beloved cast as last year’s sold-out production. In 2025, the season continues with the classic “Crimes of the Heart” and the uproarious comedy “The Play That Goes Wrong,” before concluding with the Broadway smash hit, “Jersey Boys.”

Tickets for individual shows and season ticket packages are available now at StudioTenn.org, the Turner Theater box office at The Factory, or by calling (615) 541-8200. Additional events and exclusive add-ons will be announced throughout the year, with Studio Tenn season ticket holders receiving first access.

Little Shop of Horrors (October 10-27, 2024)

Studio Tenn’s 15th Season opens with this affectionate spoof on 1960s sci-fi movies about a twisted tale of botanical bloodlust. On the dangerous and downtrodden streets of Skid Row, Seymour, a struggling floral assistant, becomes an overnight sensation when he discovers an exotic plant with a mysterious craving for fresh blood. Soon “Audrey II” — named after his coworker crush — grows into an ill-tempered, foul-mouthed, R&B singing carnivore. As Audrey II’s insatiable hunger grows, Seymour’s world crumbles under the weight of the plant’s sinister plan for global domination.

Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s man-eating musical, “Little Shop of Horrors,” weaves together a tale of love, greed and monstrous desires that will leave you laughing, screaming and rethinking your gardening plans.

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas (December 5-22, 2024)

After a sold-out and triumphant run in Studio Tenn’s 2023-24 Season, the Million Dollar Quartet is back, this time to ring in the holiday season! Set on the same evening of December 4, 1956, the story seamlessly continues from right where the music legends left off. Not only did they capture some of their greatest hits that night, but they also recorded beloved sounds of the season and chart-topping Christmas tracks. Last year’s cast returns to the Turner Theater stage, including Jefferson McDonald as Jerry Lee Lewis, Kurt Jenkins as Carl Perkins, Cole as Elvis Presley, Moot Davis as Sam Phillips and Emma Rose Williamson as Dyanne. Gregg Hammer will step into the shoes of Johnny Cash.

Spend another magical night with these incredible musical personalities and create unforgettable new holiday memories. Nostalgic holiday hits include “Run Rudolph Run,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” and more.

Crimes of the Heart (January 30-February 9, 2025)

Beth Henley’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play is a deeply touching and funny story about three eccentric sisters from a small Southern town shaken by scandal. Meg’s career is a wreck, Lenny is celebrating her birthday alone, and Babe has just been accused of shooting her husband. While they’ve always made waves in their small Mississippi town, they must now come together to face their troubling past in order to embrace their future. With equal parts heartache and hilarity, “Crimes of the Heart” celebrates the importance of being true to yourself and the love and support that can only come from your family.

The Play That Goes Wrong (March 6-23, 2025)

Hysterical and surprising, “The Play That Goes Wrong” is a play-within-a-play that follows the calamitous misadventures of the Cornley University Drama Society as they attempt to stage their production of a 1920s whodunnit called “The Murder at Haversham Manor.” It doesn’t take long for things to go from bad to utterly disastrous with madcap mishaps— cue doors sticking, set decor coming apart, floors collapsing, an unconscious leading lady and actors being manhandled off stage. Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this global phenomenon is sure to leave you aching with side-splitting laughter. As the world literally falls in on itself, will the actors make it to the final curtain call in one piece?

Jersey Boys (May 1-18, 2025)

Studio Tenn’s 15th Season closes with “Jersey Boys,” taking you on a thrilling journey through the captivating rise, turbulent fall and triumphant comeback of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, weaving a tale of friendship, loyalty and the pursuit of the American Dream against the backdrop of their legendary music. From the streets of New Jersey to the heights of international stardom, this Tony Award-winning musical delivers a high-octane fusion of unforgettable tunes, dynamic performances and gripping storytelling that will leave you singing along and cheering for more.

“Jersey Boys” features the legendary top ten hits “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and “December, 1963 (Oh What A Night).”

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email