Student Charged After Handgun Found At Christiana Middle School

An eighth-grade student at a local middle school has been charged with possession of a handgun after the school’s weapons detection system alerted the school administration during Monday morning arrival.

The weapon was a partially assembled, non-functional and unloaded handgun. There were no threats or intent to harm communicated by the student, and the weapon was discovered and confiscated without incident after the weapons detection system alerted employees.

The student attends Christiana Middle School.

The student was charged by the school resource officer and taken to the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center. The student will also be disciplined to the fullest extent possible by the school.

Even though the weapon was not functional, the school district notified all parents to keep them informed and to address any rumors before they begin.

“We are grateful for the success of our weapons detection system, which was implemented in all Rutherford County schools this year,” Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan said. “We also appreciate our strong partnership with the Sheriff’s Office and the school resource officers, who always react quickly and treat these situations with utmost urgency.”

