Stormy weather is expected to continue Wednesday night and Thursday; however, the rain is expected to subside by Friday and the sun will come out Friday and Saturday.

A few strong to briefly severe storms are possible Wednesday evening and Thursday, reports NWS. Damaging winds will be the main threat, but a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

A few heavy downpours will occur, mainly along and west of I-65.

NWS Daily Forecast

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and a thunderstorm after 2am.

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 70%.

New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday

50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.

South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers between 1am and 4am.

Areas of fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind.