Stormy weather is expected to continue Wednesday night and Thursday; however, the rain is expected to subside by Friday and the sun will come out Friday and Saturday.
A few strong to briefly severe storms are possible Wednesday evening and Thursday, reports NWS. Damaging winds will be the main threat, but a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.
A few heavy downpours will occur, mainly along and west of I-65.
NWS Daily Forecast
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and a thunderstorm after 2am.
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation is 70%.
New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday
50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.
South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers between 1am and 4am.
Areas of fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind.