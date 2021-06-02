photo: NWS

Stormy weather is expected to continue Wednesday night and Thursday; however, the rain is expected to subside by Friday and the sun will come out Friday and Saturday.

A few strong to briefly severe storms are possible Wednesday evening and Thursday, reports NWS. Damaging winds will be the main threat, but a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

A few heavy downpours will occur, mainly along and west of I-65.

NWS Daily Forecast

photo: NWS

Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and a thunderstorm after 2am.
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation is 70%.
New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday
50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.
South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers between 1am and 4am.
Areas of fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here