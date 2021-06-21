Thunderstorms are expected Monday afternoon continuing overnight, reports National Weather Service (NWS).

The latest report from NWS says a few storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind & flooding. Two rounds of rain and storms are expected – the first in the mid-afternoon (mainly after 2pm) to early evening and the second overnight. The main threats will be damaging straight line winds and isolated flooding if storms repeatedly track over the same areas.

Lingering rain exits east Tuesday morning, drier and cooler by the afternoon and we will have dry weather through Thursday; however, rain and storm chances return Friday into the weekend.

Live Weather Radar

Daily Forecast: Monday – Wednesday

Monday

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm.

High near 87. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 80%.

New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half an inch possible.

Monday night

Showers and thunderstorms

Low around 61.

Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

North wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East southeast wind around 5 mph.