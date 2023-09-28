Strong Storms and Heavy Rains Possible Today 9-28-2023

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Today Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. South southeast wind around 5 mph.

Special Weather Statement

Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Nashville TN 818 AM CDT Thu Sep 28 2023 TNZ008-026>028-281345- Davidson TN-Wilson TN-Cheatham TN-Sumner TN- 818 AM CDT Thu Sep 28 2023 ...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT DAVIDSON...SOUTHWESTERN SUMNER... NORTHWESTERN WILSON AND EAST CENTRAL CHEATHAM COUNTIES THROUGH 845 AM CDT... At 817 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hendersonville to near Ashland City. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible. Locations impacted include... Gallatin, Lebanon, Nashville, Madison, Hendersonville, Mount Juliet, Goodlettsville, Millersville, Forest Hills, Oak Hill, Belle Meade, Lakewood, Hermitage, Belinda City, Old Hickory, Joelton, Rural Hill, Berry Hill, Green Hill, and Bells Bend.