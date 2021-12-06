The NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Middle Tennessee December 6:

Isolated strong to severe storms are possible through late morning, mainly around and west of I-65. Damaging wind is the main threat, but a brief spinup tornado is also possible. Minor flooding may also occur, mainly west of I-65.

FORECAST SUMMARY

• A line of storms will move into the Mid State this morning

• 3 AM to 8 AM will be the prime time for severe weather

• Damaging wind and tornadoes are possible

• Storms will be moving quickly!

• Rain could be heavy at times…1-2” of total rainfall is expected

