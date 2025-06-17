Street Artist Creates Mural for Ed the Zebra

A new mural has appeared honoring “Ed the Zebra,” who captured hearts everywhere and became a viral meme sensation. The artwork, painted by controversial street artist Bandit, depicts Ed with two children on a wall behind a chain-link fence on 8th Avenue, across from Graybar Electric. Bandit typically works in Los Angeles but was in Nashville and had the opportunity to memorialize Ed on this abandoned wall—at least for now.

Bandit shared on social media, “Ed the zebra, who became an internet sensation, was captured safely after being located in a pasture near a subdivision in the Christiana community in central Tennessee, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.”

According to News Channel 2, the artist did not get permission to paint the mural on the wall in the lot. We are unsure of how long it will stay. Graybar Electric owns the lot and told News 2 that they do not mind the new mural being there.

Ed the zebra ran away from his owners and was captured in a pasture in Christiana. The zebra was airlifted and flown by helicopter to an animal trailer and returned to its owners. Before it was safely brought home, there were sightings of the zebra on a ring camera in a nearby neighborhood and drone footage of the zebra.

News Channel 5 shared that the owners of Ed the zebra have moved him to a more secure location and stated they will no longer own zebras. They hope Ed will end up in a zoo or a wildlife preserve where his fans can visit him.

