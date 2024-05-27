Storms Causes Power Outages for Hundreds of Middle Tennesseans

By
Source Staff
-
0
27
Stock Photo

Nearly 1,000 people are without power on the morning of Memorial Day following a storm that swept through middle Tennessee.

Nashville Electric Service stated more than 5,000 customers were without electricity after Sunday night’s storm. That number has dropped to 1,000 Monday morning, with the biggest outage area being near the Nashboro neighborhood.

As of 8:30am, the Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation has reported nearly 300 outages in Sumner County. Dickson Electric reports over 100 outages in Dickson County and 40 in Cheatham County.

Middle Tennessee Electric restored power for the majority of their coverage area Monday morning, with just over 100 people throughout Wilson, Williamson and Rutherford counties still experiencing outages.

To view power outage maps, click the following links:

