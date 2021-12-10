The Storm Prediction Center has been keeping a close eye on the forecasting data and movement of this cold front system.

Thursday, they decided to advance the risk from Slight to Enhanced from Nashville and out west. Currently, the east side of Middle Tennessee including Murfreesboro and Shelbyville is in the Slight Risk.

A slight risk has a concern for strong winds and potential hail, with a lower concern for tornadic activity. However, an enhanced risk has a greater chance of producing tornadoes and causing much more damaging winds and hail.

Although you may not live in the highest risk, being weather aware is always important. I have included the SPC map of the risk outlook. Keep an eye on the sky and stay safe everyone!