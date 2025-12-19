Storm Causes Damage, Power Outages In Murfreesboro

Heavy rain and strong winds moved through Murfreesboro on Thursday evening, prompting multiple emergency responses across the city.

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department crews responded to numerous calls involving downed power lines, trees blocking roadways, and trees falling onto homes. Officials said only minor injuries were reported, and no major structural damage has been confirmed at this time.

Middle Tennessee Electric crews are working to restore power in areas impacted by the storm.

Authorities are reminding residents to stay clear of downed power lines and to report any hazardous conditions to emergency officials.

