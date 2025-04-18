Stores That Will be Open on Easter 2025

Several stores are closed or have limited hours on Easter (April 20). If you find yourself in need of some Easter candy or an ingredient for Easter dinner, here is a list of stores open on Easter.

Stores & Restaurants Open on Easter Sunday 2025



Walmart – If you forgot the marshmallows for your sweet potato casserole, don’t panic—Walmart will be open nationwide. Just double-check your local store’s hours before heading out.

Kroger – Easter Sunday shoppers, rejoice! Kroger stores will be open for all your last-minute grocery needs. Just don’t be surprised if they shut down a bit earlier than usual.

Whole Foods – If your Easter dinner requires organic veggies or a fancy cheese board, Whole Foods will be open—but don’t wait until the last minute, as some locations may close early.

Starbucks – If that latte with an extra shot and no foam is calling your name, many Starbucks locations will be open, serving up coffee, cold brews, and seasonal treats. But if you have your heart set on a specific location, check the hours first.

CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid – Whether you need a quick prescription refill, a forgotten Easter card, or just a sugar fix from the candy aisle, these pharmacies have you covered. Some may close early, so check ahead.

McDonald’s, Burger King and Dunkin’ – You can satisfy that craving for an Egg McMuffin, a Whopper, or a sprinkle-covered donut as these chains will have their doors open—though individual locations may set their own schedules.

Dollar General – If you’re scrambling for last-minute Easter basket fillers or household essentials, Dollar General will be open to save the day.

Family Dollar – Need to grab some extra napkins, candy, or festive decor? Family Dollar has you covered—but store hours might be different than usual, so check ahead.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email