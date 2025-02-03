Storage Sense’s Temperature-Controlled Storage Facility Opens in La Vergne

Storage Sense opened its state-of-the-art indoor, temperature-controlled self-storage facility at 5095 Murfreesboro Road, La Vergne, Tennessee.

The new storage facility boasts a pristine 47,975 square feet of leasable storage, divided into 538 storage units ranging from 5×5 feet to 10×20 feet.

The facility’s temperature-controlled storage units are an excellent option for those storing antiques, appliances, and documents. In addition to indoor, temperature-controlled storage, Storage Sense has accessible drive-up storage units for easy loading and unloading of bulky items, such as furniture. The facility plans to open outdoor RV, boat, and vehicle parking in the future.

Storage Sense is easily reachable from US Highway 41 and is near local landmarks La Vergne City Hall and La Vergne Police Department. It is convenient for residents and businesses, just minutes from popular apartment complexes such as Rutherford Pointe and Summer Creek Apartments.

Security features include a gated and fenced premise, keypad access, and 24/7 recording cameras.

Storage Sense simplifies the reservation process with user-friendly online rentals. For those desiring personalized support, assistance is available via the web, by phone, or by visiting the facility during office hours.

For more information or to reserve a unit at Storage Sense in La Vergne, TN, please visit StorageSense.com or dial (615) 234-0980.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email