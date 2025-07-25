Stones River Battlefield Hosts Infantry and Artillery Demonstrations August 9

The Struggle at Asbury Lane: Infantry and Artillery Demonstrations is set to take place on Saturday, August 9th, 2025 from 11 am – 3:30 pm at Stones River National Battlefield (3501 Old Nashville Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37129).

During the afternoon of December 31, Confederate Gen. Patrick Cleburne sought to crush the battered remnants of the U.S. Army of the Cumberland’s Right Wing and cut his enemy’s line of supply and retreat. The Confederates ran into fresh Union troops rushed to the scene, kicking off a savage fight along a little dirt road called Asbury Lane. U.S. infantry and artillery slowed then stopped the Confederates, helping to seal their victory at the Battle of Stones River

Go to the fields behind the park visitor center to learn more about the fighting at Asbury Lane and its impact on the combatants.

Programs will take place at 11 AM, 1 PM, 2 PM, and 3 PM and include firing demonstrations by U.S. & Confederate Infantry and Union Artillery.

More information HERE.

